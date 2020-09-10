fbpx
Kelly Clarkson says “therapeutic” next album covers emotions “from the beginning to the end” of a relationship

ABC Audio
September 10, 2020

Weiss EubanksSeems like Kelly Clarkson may be ready to spill some tea about the breakup of her marriage.

She's appearing this weekend on NBC's Sunday TODAY, and in an advance clip posted online, Kelly says her next album will "probably be the most personal one I've ever released."

"The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now, and it's been very therapeutic for me," she adds.

However, Kelly says these personal songs have led to some awkward situations with her kids, because she's been listening back to them in the car.

"I'm like, 'This is weird,'" she laughs. "It's your relationship....I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along!"

When asked if her kids -- son Remy and daughter River -- know that they're singing about mommy's personal life, Kelly laughed, "No! They're four and six!  So that's a little different but, whatever!  It is what it is!"

A few months ago, Kelly filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

Sunday TODAY airs Sundays at 8 a.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

