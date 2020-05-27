fbpx
Entertainment News

Kelly Clarkson singing the national anthem for NASA’s SpaceX launch

ABC Audio
May 27, 2020

The singer will be performing the national anthem ahead of NASA's launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL. The special event is the first crewed space mission to be launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesKelly Clarkson is joining Katy Perry for an out-of-this-world event today.

The singer will be performing the national anthem ahead of NASA's launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL. The special event is the first crewed space mission to be launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

Kelly will be singing at 1:07 p.m. ET, with the SpaceX launch targeted for 4:33 p.m. ET. Pre-launch coverage, including Kelly's performance, will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as numerous other platforms.

The Discovery and Science Channel will also be airing a special called Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space starting at 2 p.m. ET.  As previously reported, Katy Perry will be appearing on that special, though it hasn’t been announced exactly what she'll be doing.

The special will also include appearances by Adam Savage, former NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Robert and "surprise celebrity guests," plus former and current astronauts.  Astronaut Chris Cassidy will chime in from the International Space Station, where the capsule, carrying veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, is heading.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

