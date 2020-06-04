Kelly Clarkson teases new mystery duet she recorded in quarantine

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesKelly Clarkson has been recording a lot more than “Quaraokes” while in lockdown. The singer teases that she’s just recorded a new duet -- but she won’t reveal the mystery duet partner.



In an interview with ET Canada from her Montana ranch, Kelly says, “I already have many songs recorded for the new album and I actually just recorded a duet that I wish I could talk about but I can’t!”



She gushes that the song is “so good” and would only give some vague hints as to who the other artist might be.



“I happened to sing with this person within the last six months and we loved singing together so much,” she says. “It was so cool how our voices just sounded together.”



Kelly says her label found the “perfect song” for them to record together. She says it’s definitely going on her next album, and it might even be the next thing she releases.

So, who has Kelly sung with in the past six months? Well, her colleagues on The Voice, for starters. Maybe she and coach Nick Jonas have teamed for a track, since she's already recorded a couple of duets with John Legend.



Kelly released the single “I Dare You” back in April.

By Andrea Tuccillo

