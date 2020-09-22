Kelly Clarkson tells TV audience she “definitely didn’t see” her divorce coming

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversalDuring the second season premiere of her daytime talk show on Monday, Kelly Clarkson opened up about her her split with husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, saying she "definitely didn't see" it coming.

Returning to the studio in front of a virtual audience The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show addressed the elephant in the room by calling 2020 "a dumpster fire," that has "brought a lot of change also to my personal life."

"Definitely didn't see anything coming that came," she confessed.

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts," continued Kelly, referring to the estranged couple's kids, River, six, and Remington, four, as well as Savannah and Seth, Blackstock's kids from a previous relationship. "Divorce is never easy. We're both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

It was with them in mind that the "Piece by Piece" singer who is "usually very open" and talks "about everything," announced she would "talk a little bit here and there about how it affects [her] personally," but probably wouldn't go too far into it because "I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

Despite the chaos in her life at the moment, Clarkson assured her audience that she's "OK."

Later, Kelly welcomed her guests for Monday's season two premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show including John Legend, Josh Groban, Pitbull and Kenny G.