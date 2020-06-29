Kelly Clarkson thanks estranged husband after Daytime Emmy win

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversalKelly Clarkson won her very first Daytime Emmy Friday, and she made sure to thank her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The singer picked up the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Following the win, she took to Twitter to make an acceptance speech of sorts.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!!” Kelly began. “I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!”

And even though she filed for divorce from Blackstock earlier this month, she gave him a grateful shoutout.

“Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor #DaytimeEmmys2020,” she wrote.

The win puts Kelly halfway to an EGOT, since she’s already won multiple Grammys.

“Watch out @johnlegend,” she joked to her The Voice co-star. “I’m comin’ for that EGOT status.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

