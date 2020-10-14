Kelly Clarkson to sing “Higher Love” with Pentatonix tonight on the BBMAs

NBCKelly Clarkson said the opening of tonight’s Billboard Music Awards is her favorite ever, and has a “powerful message” that will “unite” and “connect” people — and now we know what it is. The singer tweeted that she’s teaming with her friends Pen…

NBCKelly Clarkson said the opening of tonight's Billboard Music Awards is her favorite ever, and has a "powerful message" that will "unite" and "connect" people -- and now we know what it is.

The singer tweeted that she's teaming with her friends Pentatonix, who opened for her on tour back in 2015, for a performance of "Higher Love," with percussion by the legendary drummer Sheila E.

It's likely that the version they're going to perform is the Whitney Houston/Kygo remix of the tune, which was a hit last year, and not the original version, which Steve Winwood took to number one back in 1986 with some help from Chaka Khan.

Tonight's show will also feature Demi Lovato debuting her politically-charged new single "Commander in Chief," plus performances from Alicia Keys, BTS, Post Malone, En Vogue, Brandy, Sia and more. It airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

I can't wait for y'all to see this!! I'll be opening the @BBMAs with a special performance of "Higher Love" featuring my friends @ptxofficial and @sheilaedrummer! Tune-in TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @NBC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ttLFeO88k3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 13, 2020

