Kelly Clarkson: What doesn’t kill her makes her…well, you know

Weiss EubanksDespite going through a divorce, Kelly Clarkson is literally living the lyrics of her hit song "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," a source tells People magazine.

"Kelly is a doer, a pusher, someone who forges ahead even when it's difficult for her,"the insider dishes. "Being busy is a blessing and she knows that."

Kelly's been preparing for the new season of The Voice and, of course, working on her now Emmy-winning talk show. Over the weekend, she participated in a charity telethon for the L.A. based charity Project Angel Food. On top of that, she's working on her new album.

"Music builds her up, even if her songs are confronting her troubles," People quotes a friend of the singer as saying. "Kelly will come out of this a stronger person."

Kelly filed from divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, last month, but on Twitter, she thanked him when she won the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host. The friend says that isn't surprising.

"Brandon's confidence in her talent and his ability to push the right buttons for her has been great for her career," says the friend. "Kelly's excited, proud and grateful."

By Andrea Dresdale

