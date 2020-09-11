fbpx
Kelly Clarkson won’t be “truly open” about divorce because “there’s kids involved”

ABC Audio
September 11, 2020

The reason: their kids.

Disney Channel/Image Group LAKelly Clarkson is usually pretty open about her life, but she says when it comes to her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she won’t be spilling details any time soon. The reason: their kids.

"I am a very open person but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved,” Kelly tells the Los Angeles Times.

"I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something," she adds. "It definitely wouldn't be planned."

Kelly and Brandon -- who announced their split in June -- share two children together, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. Kelly is also stepmom to Blackstock's children from a previous marriage, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.

"But my children and his older children -- there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss ...’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm," Kelly says. "It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."

Kelly will likely channel her feelings about the breakup into her new music, though. In a preview clip from NBC's Sunday TODAY, Kelly says her next album will cover the emotions experienced "from the beginning to the end" of a relationship.

By Andrea Tuccillo
ABC Audio

