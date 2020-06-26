Kenny Loggins says Sunday live pay-per-view show will help “save live music”

Leslie HasslerKenny Loggins is doing a pay-per-view livestream concert this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, live from the historic Lobero Theatre in his home of Santa Barbara, CA. While he’s been avoiding these types of performances in general, he says it’s a …

"It's basically...under the moniker of 'Save Live Music,' so that when we finally get around to [touring again], the little theaters will still be intact and people can have that more intimate...theater experience," Kenny tells ABC Audio.

While the Lobero, he says, is "sort of quintessentially Santa Barbara," he adds, "I found out that it was also a cause that would extend around the whole country."

The show, featuring Kenny and two other musicians, will be acoustic, and will take place without an audience, with extremely strict safety and sanitation protocols.

"We'll do it in on the stage..in a triangular form so that we're playing to each other. And as we connect with each other, I think that will automatically be a connection to the audience," he explains. "In a way, they're eavesdropping in on a private concert, but we're sharing it at the same time."

The set list, Kenny says, will include all the hits you expect, except "Danger Zone" -- "I haven't really worked up an acoustic version...that I like," he laughs.

Surprisingly, Kenny says it's not the applause he'll miss: It's the laughter.

"The hardest part for me is if I if I tell a joke and you don't get any response -- that's not something I'm used to," he notes. "But we'll see if I can just sort of pretend that people are laughing and just keep moving on."

