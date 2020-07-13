Kygo teaming up with Tina Turner for remix of “What’s Love Got to Do with It”

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagicKygo is teaming up with Tina Turner for a brand-new version of her classic, “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

The Norwegian DJ/producer announced the news on Monday, writing, “Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @tinaturner this Friday!”

He adds, “‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear.”

Kygo previously reworked a recording from another singing legend, the late Whitney Houston. Last year, he released a remix of Whitney’s cover of the 1986 Steve Winwood hit, “Higher Love.” He took 30-year-old archival Whitney vocals and remastered them into a brand-new track that hit number one on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart.

