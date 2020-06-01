fbpx
Entertainment News

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” makes ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 chart history

ABC Audio
June 1, 2020

Interscope Records
Interscope Records

Who runs the Billboard chart world?  Women -- for this week, at least.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration "Rain on Me" has debuted at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, making chart history in several ways.

Let's start with this: It's the first time that a song by multiple female solo artists has been replaced at number-one by another song by multiple female solo artists. "Rain on Me" replaces the remix of "Savage," by rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé at the pole position.  Of note: There have only been seven chart-toppers by multiple female solo women in the entire history of the Hot 100.

Next, this is Ariana Grande's fourth song to debut at number-one on this chart -- more than any other artist in history.  Mariah Carey, Drake and Justin Bieber each have three.

Meanwhile, this is Lady Gaga's fifth chart-topper overall, and her second number-one debut.  She's now set the record for the longest span between number-one debuts: It's been nine years, three months and a week since "Born This Way" topped the chart in 2011.

And finally, Gaga is now the third artist to have reached number-on on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, following Mariah Carey and Beyoncé .

"Rain on Me" is the second single from Gaga's new album Chromatica, which was released Friday.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

