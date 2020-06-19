fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Cher & more sign letter to Congress in support of independent music venues

ABC Audio
June 19, 2020

Norbert SchoernerLady Gaga, Billy Joel and Cher are among hundreds of artists who’ve signed an open letter to Congress in support of independent music venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter, which was organized by the N…

Norbert SchoernerLady Gaga, Billy Joel and Cher are among hundreds of artists who've signed an open letter to Congress in support of independent music venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, which was organized by the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, asks Congress for federal funding to assist these performance spaces during the time that they are unable to host live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NIVA, should the ban on live performances last six months, 90 percent of independent venues will never be able to reopen again without federal assistance.

"We are asking you to support NIVA's request for assistance so these beloved venues can reopen when it's safe and welcome us and our fans back in," the letter reads. "The collapse of this crucial element in the music industry's ecosystem would be devastating."

Other artists who've signed the letter include Daryl Hall, Bonnie Raitt, John Mayer, Carly Simon, Carole King, Norah Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Jewel.

To read the full letter and see the full list of signing artists, visit NIVAssoc.org.

As previously reported, Kenny Loggins is performing a pay-per-view show at one of these independent venues -- the historic Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA -- to help keep it from having to close down. Fans are being asked to donate to the NIVA in addition to purchasing a ticket.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Work out for free with Pink — and her kids

Andrew MacPhersonIf you ever wished you had a celebrity trainer-to-the-stars to take you through a workout routine and really kick your butt, your wish is Pink's command. The singer was nice enough to post her entire...

Duffy releases new ballad via Instagram

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty ImagesWelsh singer Duffy, who recently re-emerged after a decade away from the spotlight following a harrowing personal experience, has released a new song via her Instagram only. The "Mercy"...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT