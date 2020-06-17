fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Lady Gaga gives a fan the clothes off her back

ABC Audio
June 17, 2020

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty ImagesA fan who approached Lady Gaga recently got more than just a selfie or an autograph: Gaga gave her the clothes off her back, literally.
As photos published in the British tabloid The Daily Mail show, Gaga and her boyfriend…

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty ImagesA fan who approached Lady Gaga recently got more than just a selfie or an autograph: Gaga gave her the clothes off her back, literally.

As photos published in the British tabloid The Daily Mail show, Gaga and her boyfriend, entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky, were leaving a restaurant in Malibu, CA recently -- properly masked, of course -- when a fan came up to them.  She wasn't wearing a mask.

Gaga, who was wearing a leather jacket, leggings and a sports bra, can be seen removing her jacket and handing it to the fan, who promptly put it on over her hoodie and walked away.  Gaga was left with just a sports bra and leggings.

It's not clear what the exchange between the fan and Gaga was, but let's hope it wasn't, "This is a stick up."  Considering the fact that Polansky didn't seem to react, we'll assume the encounter was benign, but it's so hard to see if people are smiling behind those face masks.

Gaga and Polansky made their romance Instagram official in February.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Yep, Joe Jonas is definitely going to be a dad

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC ImagesIt's been rumored for months that Joe Jonas and his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, are expecting their first child but neither star has confirmed it, and Sophie's baggy clothes...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT