Lady Gaga goes makeup-free to remind fans that they are loved

ABC Audio
June 18, 2020

Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesLady Gaga is not one to shy away from bold makeup and complicated outfits, but the “Born This Way” singer stripped it down on Wednesday in order to pen a simple yet heartfelt message to her fans.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesLady Gaga is not one to shy away from bold makeup and complicated outfits, but the "Born This Way" singer stripped it down on Wednesday in order to pen a simple yet heartfelt message to her fans.

Noting the civil unrest that's been gripping the world, the singer took moment to hit the pause button on her busy life and remind fans of something important: no matter what, you are loved.

The 34-year-old spread her sweet message by uploading a bare-faced selfie of her basking in the sunset by a pool.  Gaga's blonde hair is swept back into a simple ponytail while she settles for wearing a simple pink workout top. 

"Thinking about the world and sending love," the A Star Is Born actress wrote in the caption.  "I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you."

While the post seems simple in nature, fans were quick to tell Gaga her kind words provided a much-needed emotional boost.

In addition, Gaga's 42.5 million followers were more than happy to return the sweet gesture, flooding the comments section with all the reasons why they love her.

By Megan Stone
