Lady Gaga named as face of Valentino's new fragrance

ABC Audio
July 10, 2020

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty ImagesLady Gaga is enjoying the sweet smell of success.

Women’s Wear Daily reports the singer has been tapped as the face of Valentino’s new perfume, Voce Viva.

The fragrance, described as being non-gender specific, will debut in September. Voce Viva translates, fittingly for Gaga, into Living Voice.

“Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart,” the fashion house’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, says in a statement to WWD. “Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level.”

Garance Delaye, Valentino Beauty global brand president, tells WWD Gaga was chosen for the campaign not only because of the fragrance's name, but because she embodies the values of Valentino -- inclusivity and individuality.

Gaga's ads will debut starting in September.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

