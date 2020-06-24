fbpx
Lady Gaga offers fans cash & prizes to create their own ‘Chromatica’ artwork

June 24, 2020

Courtesy AdobeLady Gaga wants her Little Monsters to get creative.

She's teaming with Adobe and the concert promoter Live Nation to sponsor an art contest based around her new album, Chromatica.  Fans are invited to use Adobe apps like Photoshop and Illustrator to create artwork that expresses what Chromatica means to you, personally.

“My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood. I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them,” said Lady Gaga.

Once you put the final touches on your masterpiece, share your artwork on Instagram or Twitter between now and July 21 using the hashtag #LadyGagaxAdobe.  One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 in cash, or the equivalent in their local currency, plus a high-quality print of their artwork, autographed by Gaga.  You'll also get a 12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud subscription.

Nine second-place winners get a signed Gaga poster, $400 cash, and a three-month Adobe subscription. Visit CreativityTour.adobe.com for all the details, including images, logos and fonts you can use in your artwork.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

