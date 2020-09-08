Lady Gaga reveals her hero, the person who changed her life & the magical power she’d like to have

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVIn a 20 questions feature in Oprah Winfrey’s magazine O, Lady Gaga answers big questions about her life and her attitude — but unsurprisingly, the answer to many of those questions is “kindness.” Asked,…

Asked, "What's the greatest gift we can give each other?" and "What's the greatest gift we can give ourselves?," Gaga had the same answer: "Kindness." And when asked what she'd most like to invent, her answer was, "A way that we could actively send kindness to people around the world all the time...just a simple daily message."

But of course, she had some other answers, too. Asked who the one person is who changed her life, Gaga named her grandmother.

"After I was [assaulted], I cried on her couch for days," she recalled of her grandma. "Eventually she turned on MTV and told me to look up. A female artist was performing. My grandmother said, 'I’ll let you cry the rest of the day, but then tomorrow you’re going to go back out and make a real change in this world. No more tears tomorrow.'”

And keeping it all in the family, she named her sister Natali as one of her heroes, explaining, "I love her heart, her mind, her nature, which is abundantly good and pure. Her ability to laugh during hard times is exceptional. We can both be crying, and all of a sudden she’ll tell a joke."

Gaga also said the magical power she'd most like to have would be the ability to "bring peace to the world instantly." Her most prized possession, she said, is "my voice," and her favorite place on earth is "my home."

Most significantly, when asked to name "the one thing in life you're so happy you did," Gaga replied, "I always managed to believe in myself."

By Andrea Dresdale

