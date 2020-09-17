Lady Gaga says she considered taking her own life “every day”

CBS SUNDAY MORNINGIn a new interview airing this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, Lady Gaga reveals that prior to releasing her album Chromatica, she considered suicide "every day"

Describing how she felt in the time leading up to writing the album, Gaga tells CBS' Lee Cowan, "I mean, honestly, Lee, I just totally gave up on myself. I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up.”

Showing Cowan her piano, she says, "This ruined my life."

Then, speaking directly to the piano, she says, "Look what you did. You can’t go to the grocery store now. Look what you did. If you go to dinner with your family, somebody comes to the table. You can’t have dinner with your family without it being about you. It’s always about you. All the time it’s about you.”

Gaga says during that dark time, and struggling with the PTSD she was suffering from due to her being sexually assaulted at age 19, "I really didn’t understand why I should live other than to be there for my family. That was an actual real thought and feeling.”

Asked directly if she thought about suicide, Gaga says, "Oh yeah, every day. Yeah, I lived in this house while people watched me for a couple of years, to make sure I was safe.”

However, there's a light at the end of the tunnel: Gaga says she's finally come to terms with her fame, with the support of friends like Elton John.

“I’m right here,” she says. “I don’t hate Lady Gaga anymore. I found a way to love myself again, even when I thought that was never going to happen.”

You can watch the whole interview with Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.