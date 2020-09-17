Lady Gaga says when her Chromatica Ball happens, it’ll be “tailor-made with kindness”

Djeneba AduayomWhen Lady Gaga released her latest album Chromatica, she sold combinations of albums and tickets to her planned Chromatica Ball world tour, only to see it put on hold due to COVID-19. She tells Billboard that at this point, she …

Djeneba AduayomWhen Lady Gaga released her latest album Chromatica, she sold combinations of albums and tickets to her planned Chromatica Ball world tour, only to see it put on hold due to COVID-19. She tells Billboard that at this point, she doesn't see any point in planning the tour, but she's optimistic that it will take place...someday.

Speaking to Billboard, Gaga says, "I’m going to learn so much from now until the day somebody tells me you can effectively social distance at a stadium. When that day comes, I’m going to build a show that’s tailor-made with kindness."

"I’ve been through enough to tell you that even though we can’t go onstage now, I know we will," she predicts. "It’s painful, and it’s hard and scary, but I promise we won’t be six feet apart forever.”

When she does perform again, Gaga tells Billboard, she says the current conversations around social justice might inform her concerts -- but she's not sure how.

"To say that I would do it to make my show relevant? Absolutely not," she says, noting that she's against virtue signaling. "I would do it to make my show right. I would do it to make my show good.”

“When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy,” she tells Billboard. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.”

"Do I think there’s such a thing as performative activism? Yes. Do I think there’s been true activism that’s been very important and needed? Yes," she continues.

"Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes. Do I believe it should? Yes.”

By Andrea Dresdale

