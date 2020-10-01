Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber among nominees for 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

While COVID-19 has changed our world completely, there's still been plenty of music for fans to enjoy -- and now the people who make it have been nominated for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.
Among the show's 44 categories are numerous ones spotlighting the top artists and songs of the past nine months, including The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020, The Album of 2020, The Collaboration of 2020 and more.
Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Jonas Brothers, Dan + Shay, The Weeknd, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and many more are among the nominees in various categories.
As previously reported, Jennifer Lopez will receive The People's Icon award at the ceremony.
The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will air Sunday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.
Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2020
"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa
"Dynamite," BTS
"Intentions," Justin Bieber
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE ALBUM OF 2020
After Hours, The Weeknd
High Off Life, Future
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
"Dynamite," BTS
"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE COLLABORATION OF 2020
"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
"Boss B***h," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan
"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People
"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
