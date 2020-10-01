Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber among nominees for 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

Norbert SchoernerWhile COVID-19 has changed our world completely, there’s still been plenty of music for fans to enjoy — and now the people who make it have been nominated for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. Among the show’s 44 categories are n…

Norbert SchoernerWhile COVID-19 has changed our world completely, there's still been plenty of music for fans to enjoy -- and now the people who make it have been nominated for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Among the show's 44 categories are numerous ones spotlighting the top artists and songs of the past nine months, including The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020, The Album of 2020, The Collaboration of 2020 and more.

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Jonas Brothers, Dan + Shay, The Weeknd, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and many more are among the nominees in various categories.

As previously reported, Jennifer Lopez will receive The People's Icon award at the ceremony.

You can vote online at pca.eonline.com, via Twitter or via Xfinity X1's voice remote. If you vote online or via Twitter, you can vote up to 25 times per method, per category per day. Plus, votes cast on October 15 will count twice so if you really want to stack the deck for your faves, that's the day to do it.

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will air Sunday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd



THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift



THE GROUP OF 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots



THE SONG OF 2020

"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa

"Dynamite," BTS

"Intentions," Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion



THE ALBUM OF 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny



THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel



THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

"Dynamite," BTS

"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion



THE COLLABORATION OF 2020

"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne



THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

"Boss B***h," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan

"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People

"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour



THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

