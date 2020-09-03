fbpx
Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation offers artists a chance to create Get Out the Vote campaign

ABC Audio
September 3, 2020

Want to get creative about getting people to vote in this year's election? Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation is offering visual artists the chance to create a Get Out the Vote campaign to run from October through election day in November.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty ImagesWant to get creative about getting people to vote in this year’s election? Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is offering visual artists the chance to create a Get Out the Vote campaign to run from October through election day in November.

Submissions for the social-first campaign can be photo, live-action, animation or type-driven, but all should aim to inspire people to get out and vote.

“The goal: Get out the vote –– in all ways possible –– for the November election to elect candidates who will help build a kinder, braver, and more just world,” says a press release for the campaign.

The initiative was launched in partnership with Alice + Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet’s new professional network Creatively, and designers should submit their work directly through the Creatively app or website by September 24.

All designs will be spotlighted on Creatively, and one grand prize winner will be awarded $10,000 for their commissioned work, with two finalists each receiving $2,500.

Born This Way Foundation will announce the winner and finalists the week of September 28.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

