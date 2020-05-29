fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ is here: “I hope [people] listen to this record…and dance through all their pain”

ABC Audio
May 29, 2020

Norbert SchoernerLittle Monsters, rejoice! After years of waiting — Lady Gaga’s Chromatica is finally here, and from the way she describes it, making the album was just as good as several years of therapy.
In Gaga’s lengthy interview with Zane Lowe f…

Norbert SchoernerLittle Monsters, rejoice! After years of waiting -- Lady Gaga's Chromatica is finally here, and from the way she describes it, making the album was just as good as several years of therapy.

In Gaga's lengthy interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she revealed that she didn't understand why she was writing such upbeat dance music while she was in a depressive spiral over things in her personal life -- including the feeling that, in the eyes of the public, her fame had robbed her of her humanity.

"On a subconscious level, I was experiencing joy, while consciously, I was experiencing an immense amount of depression as a result of this...lack of feeling like a human...," she told Lowe. "So this album is about...'How do I get back to people and go, like, 'Hey, I'm over here! I'm a person. I'm not a celebrity!'"

"In a way...I was just sleeping through life and I was just angry -- so angry. And then you find gratitude," she notes. "'Look at the love I have around me. Look at the friends that I have that cared!'...it just made me more of a fighter."

It's that journey -- back to personhood and to womanhood -- that's Gaga sings about on Chromatica.

"I can't wait to dance with people to this music..." she told Lowe. "Until then, I hope that they listen to this record and go on -- not only my personal journey with me and dance through all the pain -- but also go through their own journey and dance through all their pain."

"If you're listening to this album and you're suffering in any type of way, just know that suffering...is a sign of your humanity and you are not broken," Gaga tells fans. "You are connected to the whole world."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Here’s why Taylor Swift fans are mad at Burger King

ABC/Image Group LABy this point, most of us know not to mess with Taylor Swift fans. Burger King, it seems, didn’t get that memo. Swifties came out in full force Wednesday after the burger chain tweeted a snarky...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT