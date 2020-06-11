Lance Bass, Pentatonix, Cyndi Lauper and more to celebrate Pride Prom this weekend

ABC/Steven DiazDue to COVID-19, high school senior and junior proms were understandably cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus. However, those looking forward to the milestone moment were understandably disappointed. Also left disappoin…

ABC/Steven DiazDue to COVID-19, high school senior and junior proms were understandably cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus. However, those looking forward to the milestone moment were understandably disappointed.

Also left disappointed were those within the LGBTQ community, as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this year's Pride events.

So, leave it to Hollywood to celebrate both in a virtual prom that takes place on Saturday, June 13.

Former American Idol contestant-turned Broadway talent Todrick Hall on Wednesday unveiled the list of headliners for the weekend celebration, which features Lance Bass, Cyndi Lauper, Noah Cyrus, Doja Cat, Lauren Jauregui, Pentatonix and many others.

As previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Pride Prom performance is part of Billboard and THR's Pride Summit.

On top of extensive performances from artists celebrated within the LGBTQ community, the prom will also include a drag contest, where someone will be named Pride Queen.

Other events scheduled for the day-long summit include instructional classes on fashion, seminars on LGBT representation in entertainment/media and a DJ set.

"Let it be known Pride is not canceled," affirmed Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group president Deanna Brown. "As the world goes through an unprecedented time, unity is more important now than ever."

Those interested in the free event can learn more at BBTHRPrideSummit.com.

By Megan Stone

