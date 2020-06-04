With everything going on in the world, it's hard to remember that June is Pride Month. The Hollywood Reporter has recognized that with a special Pride issue, featuring an oral history of "How I Came Out in Hollywood," as told by multiple gay celebrities, including *NSYNC's Lance Bass.
Lance Bass recalls ‘NSYNC’s reaction to his coming out: “They wish they could’ve had ‘my real self'”
