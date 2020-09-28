Lauren Daigle announces concert for Hurricane Laura relief

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesLouisiana native Lauren Daigle has announced a concert to benefit those affected by Hurricane Laura in her home state.



The online streaming concert, in partnership with Lauren’s foundation The Price Fund, will be recorded live at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on October 11.



“When I was kid, growing up in Louisiana, we were plagued by hurricanes,” Lauren shares in a statement. “I know first-hand the devastation they bring. With everything going on in the world right now, I want to invite you to join me in loving on those [a]ffected by the hurricanes who have lost their homes and so much more.”



The concert will feature stripped-down versions of some of Lauren’s most popular songs including “You Say” and “Rescue,” as well as a brand-new song.



The stream will premiere on Veeps at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 11 and will be available to watch for 48 hours. All proceeds will go directly to The Salvation Army and American Red Cross to aid in their efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Laura, which made landfall on August 27 and caused an estimated $10 billion in damages.



Tickets and VIP opportunities start at $25 and are available at LaurenDaigle.com.

By Andrea Tuccillo

