Lauren Daigle does virtual concert for doctors, caregivers & patients at Nashville hospital

Courtesy ABCLauren Daigle brought the healing power of music to doctors, caregivers, first responders and patients at a Nashville hospital, via an ongoing program called Gratitunes.



The campaign, the brainchild of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, has been arranging virtual concerts, messages of encouragement and playlists to help staff battle stress and anxiety, and lift spirits.

Lauren recorded performances of six songs exclusively for the team and patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, including her smash hit, "You Say," and her current single, "Still Rolling Stones."

Then, with help from Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to patients' bedsides, Lauren's performance was distributed to 19 pediatric hospitals around the country, where over 1,200 patients, families and caregivers nationwide were able to enjoy it.

In a statement, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital president said, "Music has always been an integral and important part of the fabric of our hospital, with visits in person, and now virtually, from artists like Lauren now virtually, from artists like Lauren, and through organizations like Musicians On Call. Lauren’s healing and inspiring performance uplifted us all and brought smiles to children’s faces."

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





