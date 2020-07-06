Lauren Daigle is doing her first remote network TV interview with Kelly Clarkson

Garrett LobaughSince the COVID-19 pandemic hit, stars have been making all their TV appearances via Zoom or Skype. Lauren Daigle has yet to do this on any network TV show, but that changes tomorrow, Tuesday. Lauren will appear as a guest on The …

Lauren will appear as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is fitting, since in May, Kelly sang Lauren's smash hit "You Say" as a tribute to first responders. Lauren says it was "not only an honor to hear Kelly interpret the song, but was also inspiring on several levels."

Lauren will also perform her song "Rescue" during her appearance. You can find the song on her Grammy-winning album Look Up Child, which also features the triple-platinum "You Say."

Of course, the singer hasn't been a recluse during quarantine: She's been hosting a podcast called Daigle Bites, and has done a variety of charity and Facebook Live streaming events, appearances and performances.

Lauren's appearance on Kelly's show will be your only chance to hear directly from Lauren for a while, since four days ago, she pledged to go silent on social media for several weeks.

"Today I’m going to start a 21 day fast from social media," she wrote on Instagram. "There’s a lot going on in the world, and there’s a lot more praying that I should be doing. My team will keep you updated — but I’ll see you in 21 days!"

Check your local listings for when Kelly's show airs in your area.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.