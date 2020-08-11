Lauren Daigle to perform ‘Look Up Child”s title track on ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’

Garrett LobaughLauren Daigle will premiere a special stripped-down version of “Look Up Child” — the title track of her Grammy-winning album — tomorrow on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“This song is about how to stay light in heavy times and I hope it brings some light to everyone’s day,” Lauren notes in a statement.

While in quarantine, Lauren’s been hosting her own podcast, Daigle Bites, and she just designed a new line of merch themed around her chart-topping hit “You Say.” It includes tees featuring lyrics from the song.

The inspiration for the latest “You Say” design came from the shirt I wore while filming the music video 💛 I love the whole design process on colors, feel, and all the little details in every piece in the line. 🧵 Check out the new “You Say” Collection! https://t.co/tkpUSss0ph pic.twitter.com/CEbmLUDn63 — Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) August 5, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

