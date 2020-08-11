fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Lauren Daigle to perform ‘Look Up Child”s title track on ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’

ABC Audio
August 11, 2020

Garrett LobaughLauren Daigle will premiere a special stripped-down version of “Look Up Child” — the title track of her Grammy-winning album — tomorrow on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“This song is about how to stay light in heavy times and I hope it brings some light to everyone’s day,” Lauren  notes in a statement.

While in quarantine, Lauren’s been hosting her own podcast, Daigle Bites, and she just designed a new line of merch themed around her chart-topping hit “You Say.”  It includes tees featuring lyrics from the song.

 

The inspiration for the latest “You Say” design came from the shirt I wore while filming the music video 💛 I love the whole design process on colors, feel, and all the little details in every piece in the line. 🧵 Check out the new “You Say” Collection! https://t.co/tkpUSss0ph pic.twitter.com/CEbmLUDn63

— Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) August 5, 2020

 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Garrett LobaughLauren Daigle will premiere a special stripped-down version of "Look Up Child" -- the title track of her Grammy-winning album -- tomorrow on NBC's Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"This song is about how to stay light in heavy times and I hope it brings some light to everyone’s day,” Lauren  notes in a statement.

While in quarantine, Lauren's been hosting her own podcast, Daigle Bites, and she just designed a new line of merch themed around her chart-topping hit "You Say."  It includes tees featuring lyrics from the song.

 

 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Camila Cabello is working on “lots of new music”

Mike Marsland/WireImageCamila Cabello released her new album Romance in December, but was forced to cancel her tour promoting it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  However, we just might get another album from the star...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT