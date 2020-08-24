fbpx
Lewis Capaldi jokes about losing his one-hit wonder status: “I’m extremely angry”

August 24, 2020

Per Ole Hagen/RedfernsLewis Capaldi is coming to terms with the fact that he’s no longer a one-hit wonder.

The singer’s latest single, “Before You Go,” hit the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart last week, following his previous number-one hit, “Someone You Loved.”

“To be honest with you, I’m extremely angry,” Lewis jokes to Billboard about the achievement, “because I just approved a whole line of merch that was all, ‘Lewis Capaldi: Your Favorite One-Hit Wonder.’ So we’re gonna lose out on a lot of money from this.”

In all seriousness, Lewis had no idea “Before You Go” would be a hit. Much like “Someone You Loved,” it was a slow-growing smash. It also didn’t help that the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped any big plans to promote the song, including his arena tour with Niall Horan.

“‘Someone You Loved’ had that long climb up to #1, which was incredible, and I was like, ‘Okay, we’re never gonna get that again,’” Lewis says. “And then when ‘Before You Go’ came out, obviously it didn’t explode... but to me that makes it even more special, because people are really discovering this as the months go on, and just finding some sort of connection to it.”

Lewis tells Billboard he’s been working on a new album while quarantined at his parents' house in Scotland.

“Maybe four or five of [the new songs] are good?” he says. “I know it will come out next year, but I feel like, in terms of the writing progress I’m really chuffed with how it’s going, and I really don’t think I’m going to drastically change my sound. I just want to write better songs, and that so far seems to be happening, so I feel very lucky in that regard.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

