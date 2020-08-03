Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan and more sign open letter protesting racism

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesLewis Capaldi, Niall Horan and James Arthur are among the musicians who have signed an open letter condemning racism and calling out the rest of the music industry to do the same. “We, representatives from the music indust…

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesLewis Capaldi, Niall Horan and James Arthur are among the musicians who have signed an open letter condemning racism and calling out the rest of the music industry to do the same.

"We, representatives from the music industry, write to demonstrate and express our determination, that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause," the letter opens.

"In recent months through a series of events and incidents, the anti-black racists and anti-semites, plus those who advocate islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia, have repeatedly demonstrated that they clearly want us all to fail," it continues. "Whether it be systemic racism and racial inequality highlighted by continued police brutality in America or anti-Jewish racism promulgated through online attacks, the result is the same: suspicion, hatred and division. We are at our worst when we attack one another."

Ultimately, the letter declares that "silence is not an option."

"We, the British music industry are proudly uniting to amplify our voices, to take responsibility, to speak out and stand together in solidarity," it reads.

Others who signed the letter include Bastille, Clean Bandit, James Blunt, Leona Lewis and Rita Ora.

You can read the whole letter via Medium.com.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.