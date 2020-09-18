Lewis Capaldi says “it’s been lovely” how fans have shared their own stories after hearing “Before You Go”

Aysia MarottaLewis Capaldi’s hit “Before You Go” was inspired by his mother’s reaction to his aunt’s suicide. While it’s an intensely personal song, Lewis says a special bond has developed between himself and fans who’ve shared their own stori…

Aysia MarottaLewis Capaldi's hit "Before You Go" was inspired by his mother's reaction to his aunt's suicide. While it's an intensely personal song, Lewis says a special bond has developed between himself and fans who've shared their own stories of similar experiences with him.

"People have kind of got in touch with stories about their family members who died of the same thing, and it's very...I keep using the word special..." the Grammy-nominated singer tells ABC News.

Lewis notes that it's very helpful for people who are going through something difficult or emotional to hear a song that perfectly captures what they've been feeling.

"I think sometimes with songs, it's nice to know -- and I get this as well listening to my favorite artists and stuff -- when I can't put what I'm feeling into words, it's nice to know that there's someone else out there who feels the same thing as you, and they've just written a song about it," the Scottish singer/songwriter explains.

"For me, when people come and they tell me their stories about their uncles or aunties, or mums or dads or grandparents or...brothers, sisters who have passed away from...suicide...we have this sort of weird kinda, I guess, bond, maybe?"

"It just feels like you're connecting on a bit of a different level 'cause it's such a personal thing," he admits. "So yeah, it's been lovely."

"Before You Go" recently became Lewis' second top 10 hit in the U.S.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.