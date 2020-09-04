fbpx
Lewis Capaldi’s debut album reaches one million in sales in the UK

September 4, 2020

Vertigo/Universal/CapitolLewis Capaldi has scored two hugely successful singles in the U.S.: "Someone You Loved" and "Before You Go."  But back home in the U.K., it's his debut album that's setting all the records.

Lewis' album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, released in May of 2019, has just passed the one-million mark in sales in the U.K., according to OfficialCharts.com.  In the U.K., that's the equivalent of going RIAA triple-Platinum, since platinum certification in the U.K. only requires 300,000 in sales, versus a million in the U.S.

In addition, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent is now one of the longest-running top-10 albums by a solo artist in U.K. chart history.  It's been in the top 10 for 68 straight weeks, 10 of which were spent at number one.

The only albums that have spent more time in the British top 10 are Ed Sheeran's Divide and Multiply, at 76 and 74 weeks, respectively; Adele's 21, at 71 weeks; and Sam Smith's In the Lonely Hour ,at 69 weeks.

Oddly, in the U.S., Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent has yet to be certified gold, but Lewis' two hit singles have both gone platinum.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

