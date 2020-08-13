Lindsey Stirling teams with Kiesza for empowering track, “What You’re Made Of”

Courtesy Lindsey Stirling/Manjuu & YongShi/YoStarLindsey Stirling has teamed up with Kiesza on a new track called “What You’re Made Of,” the heroic theme song to the mobile video game Azur Lane. “I’ve always loved anime art and I…

Courtesy Lindsey Stirling/Manjuu & YongShi/YoStarLindsey Stirling has teamed up with Kiesza on a new track called “What You’re Made Of,” the heroic theme song to the mobile video game Azur Lane.

"I've always loved anime art and I was ecstatic when I got to write a song for an anime game that revolved around female empowerment," Lindsey shares in a statement.



"It was also perfect because I wrote this song at an all-female writing camp,” the violinist adds. “It's about how even when you feel broken, you are so incredibly powerful. It's in the moments of near defeat that you chart your truest fate because the way you react when you're at the bottom really shows what you're made of."



The lyric video for the song features scenes and images from the mobile game, which takes place on a beautiful water-covered planet facing an attack by mysterious enemies called Siren. It’s up to an organization called Azur Lane to protect it.



In addition to the new song, Lindsey will be delivering another virtual concert in partnership with the interactive live stream concert platform Wave, to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She’ll perform as an avatar, much like she did in her first Wave concert last year.

Lindsey Stirling Live: The Artemis Reprise streams Thursday, August 20 at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

Next year, Kiesza will join Lindsey on her North American Artemis Tour, kicking off July 3, 2021.

By Andrea Dresdale

