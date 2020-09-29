fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Lionel Richie will receive a “Washington Oscar” next month

ABC Audio
September 29, 2020

ABC/Stewart CookNext month, the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C. think tank, will present Lionel Richie with one of its annual Distinguished Leadership Award — an honor known as “the Oscars of Washington.”
Lionel will receive the Distinguished…

ABC/Stewart CookNext month, the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C. think tank, will present Lionel Richie with one of its annual Distinguished Leadership Award -- an honor known as "the Oscars of Washington."

Lionel will receive the Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award for his philanthropy and his legendary career, which includes an Oscar, a Golden Globe, multiple Grammys, induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and more.

During the virtual ceremony, taking place October 14, at 6 p.m. ET,  Bob Johnson, the founder of BET, will introduce Lionel.

In addition to Lionel being honored along with two other global leaders, the "Unsung Heroes of 2020" will also be celebrated, via a tribute narrated by Vanessa Williams, who'll also sing. These heroes are those who've "contributed impressively to their communities during this year of global pandemic, economic recession and the continuing fight for justice and equality."

Lionel will return to American Idol next year, along with Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
I Can See Your Voice – Watch, Listen and Win $1,000
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT