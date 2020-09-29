Lionel Richie will receive a “Washington Oscar” next month

ABC/Stewart CookNext month, the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C. think tank, will present Lionel Richie with one of its annual Distinguished Leadership Award -- an honor known as "the Oscars of Washington."

Lionel will receive the Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award for his philanthropy and his legendary career, which includes an Oscar, a Golden Globe, multiple Grammys, induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and more.

During the virtual ceremony, taking place October 14, at 6 p.m. ET, Bob Johnson, the founder of BET, will introduce Lionel.

In addition to Lionel being honored along with two other global leaders, the "Unsung Heroes of 2020" will also be celebrated, via a tribute narrated by Vanessa Williams, who'll also sing. These heroes are those who've "contributed impressively to their communities during this year of global pandemic, economic recession and the continuing fight for justice and equality."

Lionel will return to American Idol next year, along with Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

By Andrea Dresdale

