fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Listen to Alanis Morissette’s quarantine version of “You Oughta Know”

ABC Audio
August 26, 2020

Courtesy Alanis MorissetteYou oughta know that Alanis Morissette has a new version of her signature song out for your listening enjoyment.
During quarantine, the Grammy-winning star recorded new versions of “You Oughta Know” and her recent single, “…

Courtesy Alanis MorissetteYou oughta know that Alanis Morissette has a new version of her signature song out for your listening enjoyment.

During quarantine, the Grammy-winning star recorded new versions of "You Oughta Know" and her recent single, "Reasons I Drink," for Spotify's Spotify Singles series.   Both tracks are available now, and are stripped-down, piano-based versions of the original songs.

"Reasons I Drink" is from Alanis' new albu,m Such Pretty Forks in the Road.  She recording "You Oughta Know" because this year marks the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, Jagged Little Pill.

In other Alanis news, she recently starred in two videos, one for Harper's Bazaar and one for Marie Claire.  One video walks you through her 18 -- count 'em -- 18-step bedtime skincare routine, while the other features her showing off her favorite books, which include best-sellers like Eat, Pray, Love and A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, as well as more self-help books than you can count.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 26

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 25 @ 12:00 am - August 29 @ 11:59 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT