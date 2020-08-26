Listen to Alanis Morissette’s quarantine version of “You Oughta Know”

Courtesy Alanis MorissetteYou oughta know that Alanis Morissette has a new version of her signature song out for your listening enjoyment. During quarantine, the Grammy-winning star recorded new versions of “You Oughta Know” and her recent single, “…

Courtesy Alanis MorissetteYou oughta know that Alanis Morissette has a new version of her signature song out for your listening enjoyment.

During quarantine, the Grammy-winning star recorded new versions of "You Oughta Know" and her recent single, "Reasons I Drink," for Spotify's Spotify Singles series. Both tracks are available now, and are stripped-down, piano-based versions of the original songs.

"Reasons I Drink" is from Alanis' new albu,m Such Pretty Forks in the Road. She recording "You Oughta Know" because this year marks the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, Jagged Little Pill.

In other Alanis news, she recently starred in two videos, one for Harper's Bazaar and one for Marie Claire. One video walks you through her 18 -- count 'em -- 18-step bedtime skincare routine, while the other features her showing off her favorite books, which include best-sellers like Eat, Pray, Love and A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, as well as more self-help books than you can count.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.