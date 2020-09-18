fbpx
Listen to Bon Jovi reunite with Jennifer Nettles for new version of “Do What You Can”

September 18, 2020

BMLGAs promised, Bon Jovi has released a new version of their hit “Do What You Can” featuring Jennifer Nettles, the country star who joined them 15 years ago on their Grammy-winning hit “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”
BMLGAs promised, Bon Jovi has released a new version of their hit "Do What You Can" featuring Jennifer Nettles, the country star who joined them 15 years ago on their Grammy-winning hit "Who Says You Can't Go Home."

The song's video intercuts the already-released clip of Jon Bon Jovi walking through the empty streets of New York City and singing on the U.S.S. Intrepid with footage of Jennifer walking on a New York street and singing on top of a building. There's also footage of essential workers and families dealing with the pandemic.

The two acts will debut the song together live this weekend during the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

“In 2005 Jennifer helped Bon Jovi take ‘Who Says you Can’t Go Home’ to number one on the country charts. It was her powerful and emotion filled voice that I hope will carry us back onto the country airwaves again to share this uplifting message of unity,” says Jon in a statement.

“Being invited to sing with Bon Jovi back in 2005 on ‘Who Says You Can’t Go Home’ was a real blessing as an artist and in my career,” adds Jennifer. "I could not be happier to continue that amazing musical story on our new duet ‘Do What You Can'  -- or, should I say, ‘Duet What You Can?’"

By Andrea Dresdale
