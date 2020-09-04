fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Listen to “Little Something,” Sting’s new duet with jazz singer Melody Gardot

ABC Audio
September 4, 2020

Sting: Mayumi Nashida; Melody Gardot: Laurence LaborieSting has teamed up with jazz singer Melody Gardot on a new duet titled “Little Something,” which is out today.
The upbeat, acoustic-guitar-driven tune was co-written by Gardot, Sting and Sting’…

Sting: Mayumi Nashida; Melody Gardot: Laurence LaborieSting has teamed up with jazz singer Melody Gardot on a new duet titled "Little Something," which is out today.

The upbeat, acoustic-guitar-driven tune was co-written by Gardot, Sting and Sting's longtime guitarist Dominic Miller.

"This new song…has a simple and infectious joy, and it was so much fun to trade vocals with the exquisite Melody Gardot," Sting says of "Little Something." "I hope you can hear the smile in our voices."

Adds Gardot, "During these complicated times, collaboration is the only saving grace for us musicians. I was so surprised when [my producer] came to me with this track, and then to find out it was a duet with Sting!"

She adds, "While I recognize it is a big switch from my usual musical genre, I loved having the chance to challenge myself with something new...that's what music is all about."

"Little Something" will appear on Gardot's forthcoming studio album Sunset in the Blue, which is due out on October 23.

By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT