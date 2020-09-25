fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Listen to Patty Smyth reclaim “Downtown Train” from Rod Stewart

ABC Audio
September 25, 2020

Melanie DuneaYou know that Rod Stewart hit “Downtown Train?” It turns out former Scandal singer Patty Smyth recorded it first — and now she’s done it again, for her new album, It’s About Time.
Patty first recorded “Downtown Train,” written by Tom …

Melanie DuneaYou know that Rod Stewart hit "Downtown Train?" It turns out former Scandal singer Patty Smyth recorded it first -- and now she's done it again, for her new album, It's About Time.

Patty first recorded "Downtown Train," written by Tom Waits, on her 1987 solo album Never Enough.  It reached #95 on the Billboard Hot 100.  But when Rod Stewart released it in late 1989, it became a massive hit, hitting #3 on the Hot 100, topping two other Billboard charts and earning him a Grammy nomination.

Patty's now re-recorded "Downtown Train" for It's About Time, her first new album in 28 years. The single's out now, and the album itself will be out October 9.

In addition to "Downtown Train," It's About Time also includes another cover: Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe." The other six songs are brand-new originals, many inspired by Patty's 25-year relationship with husband John McEnroe.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
I Can See Your Voice – Watch, Listen and Win $1,000
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT