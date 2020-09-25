Listen to Patty Smyth reclaim “Downtown Train” from Rod Stewart

Melanie DuneaYou know that Rod Stewart hit "Downtown Train?" It turns out former Scandal singer Patty Smyth recorded it first -- and now she's done it again, for her new album, It's About Time.

Patty first recorded "Downtown Train," written by Tom Waits, on her 1987 solo album Never Enough. It reached #95 on the Billboard Hot 100. But when Rod Stewart released it in late 1989, it became a massive hit, hitting #3 on the Hot 100, topping two other Billboard charts and earning him a Grammy nomination.

Patty's now re-recorded "Downtown Train" for It's About Time, her first new album in 28 years. The single's out now, and the album itself will be out October 9.

In addition to "Downtown Train," It's About Time also includes another cover: Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe." The other six songs are brand-new originals, many inspired by Patty's 25-year relationship with husband John McEnroe.

By Andrea Dresdale

