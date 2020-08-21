fbpx
Entertainment News

Listen to Patty Smyth’s new single about John McEnroe

ABC Audio
August 21, 2020

Melanie DuneaPatty Smyth's latest song pays tribute to her marriage to John McEnroe, which has lasted more than two decades.

The former Scandal front woman's first album of original music in 28 years, It's About Time, will be out on October 9. She's just released a new track from it called "Build a Fire," which was inspired by her relationship with her tennis star husband.

"John and I have been together almost 25 years," says Patty. "I'm surprised we still have this chemistry going. We still have this strong bond to each other, but that's what 'Build a Fire' is about. The deeper you go with somebody, the deeper your fire can get."

Patty and John first met in 1993; their daughter was born in 1995 and they married in 1997.  They had another daughter together and raised their two girls along with Ruby, Patty's daughter from her first marriage to punk icon Richard Hell, and John's three children with his first wife, Tatum O'Neal.

It's About Time includes six new original songs, as well as covers of Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe" and Tom Waits' "Downtown Train."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

