fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Listen to the current Eagles lineup perform “Lyin’ Eyes” from band’s upcoming ‘Live from The Forum’ album

ABC Audio
September 4, 2020

RhinoThe Eagles have released a 2018 live rendition of their 1975 hit “Lyin’ Eyes” as a digital single and via streaming services.
The performance comes from the band’s upcoming concert album and video Live from The Forum MMXVIII, which will be release…

RhinoThe Eagles have released a 2018 live rendition of their 1975 hit "Lyin' Eyes" as a digital single and via streaming services.

The performance comes from the band's upcoming concert album and video Live from The Forum MMXVIII, which will be released October 16 in multiple formats and configurations.

The film and album feature footage and recordings from a sold-out three-night stand the Eagles played on September 12, 14 and 15, 2018, at the famous Los Angeles-area venue The Forum.

Live from The Forum MMXVIII will be the first Eagles release featuring the group's current lineup, which includes country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey -- son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey -- joining longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.

Gill sings lead on the version of "Lyin' Eyes." You can check out a video clip of the performance at the Eagles' official Facebook page.

"Lyin' Eyes" was co-written by Henley and Frey, who contributed lead vocals to the original track. The song, which appeared on the 1975 Eagles album One of These Nights, reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As previously reported, the collection will be available as a Blu-ray/two-CD or DVD/two-CD set, four-LP vinyl or two-CD audio-only versions, digitally and via streaming. A super deluxe box set featuring the Blu-ray, two CDs and four LPs also will be available.

You can pre-order Live from The Forum MMXVIII now at Eagles.com and Rhino.com.

By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT