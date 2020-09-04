Listen to the current Eagles lineup perform “Lyin’ Eyes” from band’s upcoming ‘Live from The Forum’ album

RhinoThe Eagles have released a 2018 live rendition of their 1975 hit “Lyin’ Eyes” as a digital single and via streaming services. The performance comes from the band’s upcoming concert album and video Live from The Forum MMXVIII, which will be release…

The performance comes from the band's upcoming concert album and video Live from The Forum MMXVIII, which will be released October 16 in multiple formats and configurations.

The film and album feature footage and recordings from a sold-out three-night stand the Eagles played on September 12, 14 and 15, 2018, at the famous Los Angeles-area venue The Forum.

Live from The Forum MMXVIII will be the first Eagles release featuring the group's current lineup, which includes country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey -- son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey -- joining longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.

Gill sings lead on the version of "Lyin' Eyes." You can check out a video clip of the performance at the Eagles' official Facebook page.

"Lyin' Eyes" was co-written by Henley and Frey, who contributed lead vocals to the original track. The song, which appeared on the 1975 Eagles album One of These Nights, reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As previously reported, the collection will be available as a Blu-ray/two-CD or DVD/two-CD set, four-LP vinyl or two-CD audio-only versions, digitally and via streaming. A super deluxe box set featuring the Blu-ray, two CDs and four LPs also will be available.

You can pre-order Live from The Forum MMXVIII now at Eagles.com and Rhino.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.