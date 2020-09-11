fbpx
Madonna confirms working with Diablo Cody on movie about her life

September 11, 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcpAfter initially hinting about the project, Madonna has confirmed that a movie about her life and career is in the works. 
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcpAfter initially hinting about the project, Madonna has confirmed that a movie about her life and career is in the works. 

During an hour-long Instagram Live session on Thursday night, Madonna offered insight into several details of her storied career that will be included in the film, which she's been writing during quarantine along with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

The movie will hone in on her "struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman," Madonna explains, according to Entertainment Weeklyalong with her journey that she describes as "happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly."

Some of the major career moments featured in the film are her days as an up-and-coming artist in New York City, writing "Like a Prayer" with Pat Leonard and losing a sponsorship with Pepsi after the song's controversial video was released, and working with "Vogue" video choreographers Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza and Luis Xtravaganza.

The biopic will also cover Madonna's experience on the set of Evita, the 1996 movie musical in which she starred as the lead role of Eva Peron.

So far, Cody and Madonna have written more than 100 pages of the screenplay and expect the film to have a two-hour run time, EW reports.

By Cillea Houghton
