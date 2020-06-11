Madonna joins protest in L.A. days after participating in London march

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcpA few days ago, Madonna and some of her children marched in the streets of London against police brutality. Now, she’s doing the same in Los Angeles. The Queen of Pop shared a photo of herself protesting outside Lo…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcpA few days ago, Madonna and some of her children marched in the streets of London against police brutality. Now, she's doing the same in Los Angeles.

The Queen of Pop shared a photo of herself protesting outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, standing between Black Lives Matter International Ambassador Janaya Khan and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson. They and other activists were calling for District Attorney Jackie Lacey to be removed from office.

"Every Weds for the last few years Black Lives Matter LA, has gathered in front of City Hall to demand the resignation of D.A. Jackie Lacey and to grieve with mothers mourning the loss of their children to police brutality," Madonna captioned the image.

"I urge you to join them next Wed. And every Wed," Madonna continued.

"I did today and had the honor of meeting these two compelling and impassioned activists...I cried for two hours feeling the anguish of the mothers who spoke but at the same time I saw hope in the leaders of this generation."

According to L.A. Mag, the removal of Lacey has been a goal for activists even before the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests. Black Lives Matters says that during Lacey's time as D.A., more than 400 people have been killed by L.A. law enforcement, but just one LAPD officer has been charged by her office.

