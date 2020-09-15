fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Madonna set to direct movie about her life

ABC Audio
September 15, 2020

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard MagazineWho better to direct a Madonna biopic than Madonna herself? The Hollywood Reporter confirms the Queen of Pop is not only co-writing the screenplay for the movie with Diablo Cody, she’ll be directi…

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard MagazineWho better to direct a Madonna biopic than Madonna herself? The Hollywood Reporter confirms the Queen of Pop is not only co-writing the screenplay for the movie with Diablo Cody, she’ll be directing as well.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna tells THR.

“The focus of this film will always be music,” she adds. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.  There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me.  It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The untitled film will be produced by Amy Pascal at Universal. No word on who’ll star as Madonna, but there were rumors earlier this month that Madonna was eying Ozark actress Julia Garner for the role.

Madonna revealed in an Instagram Live last week that she and Cody have written more than 100 pages of the screenplay and expect the film to have a two-hour run time.

This film won't be the first time Madonna has gotten behind the camera. Her last big screen directing effort was 2011's period drama W.E.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Harry Styles tour postponed again due to Covid-19

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesSome Harry Styles fans will have to wait a bit longer if they want to see him in concert because he just postponed all of his 2020 tour dates due...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 17

Hayward Animal Shelter: Panera Fundraiser

September 17 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT