Maren Morris is “sitting here in shock” over success of “The Bones”

June 16, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris‘ “The Bones” was initially a hit on the country charts, and then it became a pop hit. But each week, the song’s success continues to grow by leaps and bounds, all while Maren’s been self-isolating at home with her new baby boy, Hayes.

The song’s latest milestone: It’s just hit its 15th straight week on top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart — making it the longest-running hit by a solo female artist in the history of that chart.  Reacting to the news, Maren tweeted, “I remember having this dumb anxiety before my son was born that a single of mine would never do well if I couldn’t go out and promote it since I was on maternity leave.”

“Sitting here in shock still over this little love song proving me wrong every day,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, “The Bones” is #13 with a bullet — and it holds the same position on the airplay-based Pop Songs chart.  It’s also number six on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

