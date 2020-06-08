fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Mariah Carey crashes ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast’s Zoom version of “Hero,” gives David a heart attack

ABC Audio
June 8, 2020

Courtesy YouTube OriginalsFans of Schitt’s Creek know how much Mariah Carey means to David Rose, the character played by Dan Levy on the acclaimed sitcom.  So it’s no wonder David freaked out on Sunday when Mimi herself joined the cast for a re…

Courtesy YouTube OriginalsFans of Schitt's Creek know how much Mariah Carey means to David Rose, the character played by Dan Levy on the acclaimed sitcom.  So it's no wonder David freaked out on Sunday when Mimi herself joined the cast for a rendition of one of her signature hits.

The cast of the recently concluded show -- including Catherine O'Hara's Moira, Eugene Levy's Johnny, Dan Levy's David and Noah Reid's Patrick -- came together on Zoom in character for YouTube's graduation special, Dear Class of 2020.  But in the middle of a group performance of Mariah's "Hero," Mariah -- wind machine and all -- popped in to finish the song with them.

"Moira, darling, I hope you didn't mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it," said Mariah.

David reacted by sobbing, "I think I'm having a heart attack!"

After giving a special shout-out to teachers and professors -- while being interrupted by her twins -- Mariah ended by serenading David with a few bars of "Always Be My Baby," which caused him to swoon and scream, "I love you!"

On Schitt's Creek, Noah first told David he loved him by saying, "You're my Mariah Carey."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Pink, Madonna, JLO, Joe Jonas join weekend protests

Andrew MacPhersonTheir identities obscured by face masks, big stars continue to join the worldwide protests inspired by the death of George Floyd. Over the weekend, Pink, Madonna, Joe Jonas and Jennifer Lopez were among...

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Nathan Congleton/NBCK-pop superstars BTS doubled down on its support of Black Lives Matter, teaming up with their management company, Big Hit Entertainment for a $1 million donation to the organization, a rep...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT