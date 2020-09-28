fbpx
Mariah Carey reveals she had an alt rock “alter-ego” in the mid-’90s

ABC Audio
September 28, 2020

Andy Cohen BooksCan you picture Mariah Carey with an alternative rock album? It almost happened in the mid ‘90s.

On Sunday, Mariah tweeted a “fun fact” from her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, revealing there was a time when she experimented with another musical genre.

“Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream,” she wrote. “Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days.”

Mariah then posted an excerpt from the book, where she talks about working on the album with the band Chick.

“I would fully commit to my character,” she writes of the alt rock recording sessions. “I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time.”

She adds, “I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery — but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”

Along with the excerpt, Mariah includes a snippet of one of the ‘90s alt rock tunes featuring her background vocals.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey comes out September 29.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream 👀 Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here’s a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey 🤟 S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

