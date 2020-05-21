fbpx
Entertainment News

Mariah Carey, Sia, Bebe Rexha and more announced for virtual ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

ABC Audio
May 21, 2020

By ANDREA TUCCILLO, ABC News

Good Morning America has officially announced the lineup for its GMA Summer Concert Series, which is going virtual this year.

As previously announced, Katy Perry will kick things off on Friday with a performance of her new single, “Daisies.”

Joining her on the lineup will be John Legend, Mariah Carey, Sia, Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard, Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaggy featuring Sting and more.

Additional performances will be announced soon.

Here is the complete lineup so far:

5/22 -- Katy Perry
5/29 -- Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard
6/5 -- Billie Joe Armstrong
6/19 -- John Legend
6/26 -- Sia
7/3 -- Old Dominion
7/10 -- Shaggy featuring Sting
8/21 -- Megan Thee Stallion

Dates TBA:

Mariah Carey
Bebe Rexha
Black Eyed Peas
Ellie Goulding
Skip Marley & H.E.R.

The 2020 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Caesars Rewards.

