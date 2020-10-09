Mariah Carey teases possibility of releasing her version of a Faith Hill holiday smash

Mariah Carey's reputation as the Queen of Christmas even extends to holiday songs by other artists. She co-wrote Faith Hill's 2000 holiday hit "Where Are You Christmas" and now she says she may try to release her own version of the tune.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MCMariah Carey‘s reputation as the Queen of Christmas even extends to holiday songs by other artists. She co-wrote Faith Hill’s 2000 holiday hit “Where Are You Christmas” and now she says she may try to release her own version of the tune.
On Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen Thursday night, a fan wrote in with a question for Mariah: Does a version of “Where Are You Christmas” — which appeared on the soundtrack of How the Grinch Stole Christmas — exist with her vocals on it? And if so, can we hear it?
“I do love that song. I am a writer on that song, and I did do a demo vocal of it,” Mariah responded. “I have to dig back in to the vault to find my version…it was a rough [version]. But it’s cool. I wanna find it! I wanna do it!”
By the way, the story goes that Mariah was originally going to sing “Where Are You Christmas” in the movie, but her record company wouldn’t allow her to release it because it was going to come out on another label — so Faith recorded the track instead.
