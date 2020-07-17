Mariah Carey’s first #MC30 goody is her first-ever live performance

Sony Music EntertainmentAs promised, Mariah Carey has launched the first piece of content in her #MC30 series celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut album — and it’s quite the milestone.

Mimi has dropped The Live Debut — 1990, a four-song digital EP of her first-ever live performance, which took place at New York City’s Tatou Club on October 22, 1990. The video footage of the performance is also available on YouTube.

The songs she performed during that historic show are “Love Takes Time,” “Vanishing,” “Don’t Play that Song (You Lied),” and Mariah’s first number-one hit, “Vision of Love.”

On Instagram, Mariah posted a video excerpt of the performance and captioned it, “We don’t acknowledge numbers, but we do acknowledge when it’s time for a celebratory moment! To kick off #MC30, one of my very first live performances (from Club Tatou in NYC) is now available as a digital EP!”

“Disclaimer: the olive green crushed velvet ensemble was not my choice!” she added, referring to the dress she wore during the show.

Every Friday, Mariah will be releasing more nostalgic goodies for fans, including more digital EPs and live recordings, remixes, bonus cuts, rare tracks, a cappella recordings, photos, video footage and photos.

