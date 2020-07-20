fbpx
Entertainment News

Maroon 5 announces new song, “Nobody’s Love”

ABC Audio
July 20, 2020

Don Arnold/WireImageMaroon 5 is emerging from quarantine to bring us a new song.The band announced on Instagram Monday that they’ll be releasing a track called “Nobody’s Love” this Thursday.They revealed the news by posting a s…

Last week, Maroon 5 announced rescheduled dates for their 2021 North American tour, which had been postponed due to COVID-19.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

